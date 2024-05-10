34x34x34 Rubik's Cube Record By Matt Bahner

A 34x34x34 cube has become the highest-order NxNxN Rubik's Cube, announced Matt Bahner in a YouTube video. Soon, he will publish a full documentary about how he made it.



3D printers working on the record-breaking cube.



Sorting the pieces



The layered core with the oversized corner pieces



The 42 cm (16.5 in) wide edges taking shape.



The tiny center pieces lining up. It took about 1 year, and 1000 work hours to make the cube. In the case of such a big puzzle even the tiniest errors in dimensions will get multiplied because of how many parts there are.



The cube taking shape with its 291 unique parts.



Although the cube would require 6936 stickers, thankfully, it comes in a stickerless version, with colored plastic pieces.



Handling the 94 lbs (43 kg) cube requires extreme care



The checkerboard pattern is used to demonstrate that the cube is fully functional



Twisting the layers.

Matt Bahner, the proud creator of the cube is open to sell his creation. The previous record, the 33x33 cube by Greg's Puzzles was also available for sale in 2017 for $15.200. To put this intor perspective, the mass-produced 17x17x17 by Yuxin costs roughly $750.

The Evolution of Big Cubes