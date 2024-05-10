34x34x34 Rubik's Cube Record By Matt Bahner

Published: May 10, 2024

A 34x34x34 cube has become the highest-order NxNxN Rubik's Cube, announced Matt Bahner in a YouTube video. Soon, he will publish a full documentary about how he made it.

3d printers printing
3D printers working on the record-breaking cube.

sorting pieces
Sorting the pieces

core of 34x34
The layered core with the oversized corner pieces

putting together the 34x34
The 42 cm (16.5 in) wide edges taking shape.

inside the 34x34
The tiny center pieces lining up. It took about 1 year, and 1000 work hours to make the cube. In the case of such a big puzzle even the tiniest errors in dimensions will get multiplied because of how many parts there are.

finishing the build
The cube taking shape with its 291 unique parts.

building the cube
Although the cube would require 6936 stickers, thankfully, it comes in a stickerless version, with colored plastic pieces.

turning the cube
Handling the 94 lbs (43 kg) cube requires extreme care

big checkerboard pattern
The checkerboard pattern is used to demonstrate that the cube is fully functional

twisting the 34x34x34
Twisting the layers.

Matt Bahner, the proud creator of the cube is open to sell his creation. The previous record, the 33x33 cube by Greg's Puzzles was also available for sale in 2017 for $15.200. To put this intor perspective, the mass-produced 17x17x17 by Yuxin costs roughly $750.

34x34x34 cube by Matt Bahner

The Evolution of Big Cubes

1974

The 3x3 Is Invented

wooden Rubiks cube prototypeAfter many different prototypes and versions of the cube, in 1974 Erno Rubik finally finished his 3×3×3 Rubik’s Cube. The cube was fairly large and made out of wood, with corners that were cut down due to the size of the object. It was here where Rubik realised he couldn’t actually solve what he had created, and spent a month figuring out how to do so.
1981

The 2x2, 4x4 And 5x5 Are Invented

One year after the original 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube was released in 1980, the 2x2x2 Rubik's Cube, also known as the Pocket Cube, was invented by Ernő Rubik. It was designed as a simpler and more accessible version of the classic puzzle cube, featuring fewer layers and a smaller size,  retaining the same principles of twisting and turning to align colors on each face but with a reduced complexity compared to its larger counterpart.

2x2x2 cube

The same year, Péter Sebestény invented the 4x4 Rubik's Revenge, which was on the verge of being named "Sebestény" after its creator. However, a last-minute decision altered the name to appeal to fans of the original cube.

Additionally, a 5x5 Professor's Cube variant was invented by Udo Krell in the same year, reaching the limit for conventional mechanisms
2007

V-Cube 6

V-Cube 6Developed by Panagiotis Verdes, the V-Cube 6 was the first mass-produced 6x6x6 big cube, introducing a new level of complexity and challenge to cubing enthusiasts. Produced by the Greek company V-Cube, this innovative puzzle expanded upon the success of its predecessors, offering cubers an even larger grid to solve. With its smooth mechanism and high-quality construction, the V-Cube 6 quickly gained popularity among puzzle solvers worldwide, further enriching the diverse landscape of twisty puzzles. The puzzle is currently available in both pillowed and flat face designs.
2009

The 7x7x7 Cube

Magic Cube puzzleSimple geometry reveals the inherent challenge in constructing a fully proportional 7x7x7 (or 8x8x8 or larger) Rubik's Cube.
To overcome this limitation, puzzle inventors face two options:
they can either abandon the cubic shape, and make it pillowed as demonstrated by Verdes with the V-Cubes, or they must accept that the outer layers will be cubic but non-proportional.
Tony Fisher tackled this challenge by making a 7x7x7 with larger edge and corner pieces, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity required to push the boundaries of twisty puzzle design.
2009

Oskar van Deventer's 17x17

Oskar van Deventer's

Oskar van Deventer creates the 17x17 Rubik's Cube, named "Over the Top," becoming the first official world record holder in the category of largest order Rubik's/magic cube.
Prototyped in early 2011, the Over the Top cube is a 5.5-inch square monster puzzle that consists of over 1,500 printed pieces. This puzzle was available to purchase from Shapeways, although you’d have to assemble it yourself and it was priced at nearly $3.000.
2016

22x22x22 by Corenpuzzle

Magic Cube puzzleIn mid-January 2016, corenpuzzle completed a groundbreaking 22x22x22 Rubik's Cube, crafted with 2691 parts from a consumer 3D printer.
Despite setbacks causing it to "explode" twice, the cube showcases ingenuity in puzzle design where even a simple checkerboard pattern takes 3 hours to make. The 22x22x22 cube, reminiscent of Matt Bahner's Yottaminx, features 2943 parts and draws inspiration from Oskar van Deventer's floating anchors, pushing the boundaries of custom puzzle building within budgetary constraints.
2017

Grégoire Pfennig's 33x33x33

Magic Cube puzzleGrégoire Pfennig made a 33x33 Rubik's Cube, paying tribute to the original Rubik's Cube and setting a Guinness world record. He  spent 205 hours making his cube which he presented at the 2018 Dutch Cube Day.
2024

Matt Bahner's 34x34x34
34x34x34 big rubiks cube record

