34x34x34 Rubik's Cube Record By Matt Bahner

A 34x34x34 cube has become the highest-order NxNxN Rubik's Cube, announced Matt Bahner in a YouTube video. Soon, he will publish a full documentary about how he made it.
3D printers working on the record-breaking cube.
Sorting the pieces
The layered core with the oversized corner pieces
The 42 cm (16.5 in) wide edges taking shape.
The tiny center pieces lining up. It took about 1 year, and 1000 work hours to make the cube. In the case of such a big puzzle even the tiniest errors in dimensions will get multiplied because of how many parts there are.
The cube taking shape with its 291 unique parts.
Although the cube would require 6936 stickers, thankfully, it comes in a stickerless version, with colored plastic pieces.
Handling the 94 lbs (43 kg) cube requires extreme care
The checkerboard pattern is used to demonstrate that the cube is fully functional
Twisting the layers.
Matt Bahner, the proud creator of the cube is open to sell his creation. The previous record, the 33x33 cube by Greg's Puzzles was also available for sale in 2017 for $15.200. To put this intor perspective, the mass-produced 17x17x17 by Yuxin costs roughly $750.
The Evolution of Big Cubes
|1974
|
The 3x3 Is Invented
After many different prototypes and versions of the cube, in 1974 Erno Rubik finally finished his 3×3×3 Rubik’s Cube. The cube was fairly large and made out of wood, with corners that were cut down due to the size of the object. It was here where Rubik realised he couldn’t actually solve what he had created, and spent a month figuring out how to do so.
|1981
|
The 2x2, 4x4 And 5x5 Are Invented
One year after the original 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube was released in 1980, the 2x2x2 Rubik's Cube, also known as the Pocket Cube, was invented by Ernő Rubik. It was designed as a simpler and more accessible version of the classic puzzle cube, featuring fewer layers and a smaller size, retaining the same principles of twisting and turning to align colors on each face but with a reduced complexity compared to its larger counterpart.
The same year, Péter Sebestény invented the 4x4 Rubik's Revenge, which was on the verge of being named "Sebestény" after its creator. However, a last-minute decision altered the name to appeal to fans of the original cube.
Additionally, a 5x5 Professor's Cube variant was invented by Udo Krell in the same year, reaching the limit for conventional mechanisms
|2007
|
V-Cube 6
Developed by Panagiotis Verdes, the V-Cube 6 was the first mass-produced 6x6x6 big cube, introducing a new level of complexity and challenge to cubing enthusiasts. Produced by the Greek company V-Cube, this innovative puzzle expanded upon the success of its predecessors, offering cubers an even larger grid to solve. With its smooth mechanism and high-quality construction, the V-Cube 6 quickly gained popularity among puzzle solvers worldwide, further enriching the diverse landscape of twisty puzzles. The puzzle is currently available in both pillowed and flat face designs.
|2009
|
The 7x7x7 Cube
Simple geometry reveals the inherent challenge in constructing a fully proportional 7x7x7 (or 8x8x8 or larger) Rubik's Cube.
|2009
|
Oskar van Deventer's 17x17
Oskar van Deventer creates the 17x17 Rubik's Cube, named "Over the Top," becoming the first official world record holder in the category of largest order Rubik's/magic cube.
|2016
|
22x22x22 by Corenpuzzle
In mid-January 2016, corenpuzzle completed a groundbreaking 22x22x22 Rubik's Cube, crafted with 2691 parts from a consumer 3D printer.
|2017
|
Grégoire Pfennig's 33x33x33
Grégoire Pfennig made a 33x33 Rubik's Cube, paying tribute to the original Rubik's Cube and setting a Guinness world record. He spent 205 hours making his cube which he presented at the 2018 Dutch Cube Day.
|2024
|
Matt Bahner's 34x34x34